Troy Resources fined $1M for fuel spill

Australian gold miner Troy Resources has been fined $1 million by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for the spillage of some 5,000 litres of fuel at its Karouni, Region Eight worksite and it has been ordered to pause works to emphasise safety measures.

The EPA believes the incident could have been avoided had certain safety measures been taken and scolded the company for what it believes was an accident that endangered the lives of its employees.

“As a consequence of this incident, the agency wishes to advise that, in accordance with Section 39(3) of the Environmental Protection Act. Cap.20:05, Laws of Guyana, “Every person who causes serious environmental harm by polluting the environment intentionally or recklessly and with the knowledge that serious environmental harm will or might result, is guilty of an offence and shall be liable to the penalties prescribed under paragraph (h) of the Fifth Schedule,” a letter sent by the EPA to the company’s Government Affairs Manager Michael Rodrigues on March 26th 2020, said.