Woman killed at Bartica Airstrip suffered years of abuse -suspect in hospital after suicide attempt

Natoya Speede, the schoolteacher who was axed to death on Friday night at the Bartica Airstrip, was a victim of domestic abuse and had only ended her years-long marriage with her attacker several months ago.

Thirty-seven-year-old Speede, a resident of Lot 34 Sixth Avenue, Bartica, was murdered in front her children at around 7:30pm on Friday at Five Miles, Bartica-Potaro Road.

She was rushed to the Bartica Hospital where she succumbed while receiving medical attention.