Barbadians heeding curfew

(Barbados Nation) So far so good!

Public Relations Officer of the Royal Barbados Police Force, Acting Inspector Rodney Inniss, said people complied with the 8 p.m. curfew last night.

“Investigations thus far have revealed that it was a very quiet night across the island,” he said.

When asked about a video being circulated about a popular liming spot in St Lucy, Inniss said: “Moon Town was closed and one man who was outside the building using a cell phone gave an explanation for his presence there during early curfew hours, but he was strictly advised by police officers to get off the streets.”

However, the police spokesman said no serious matters relating directly to the first night of curfew have been reported.

A two-week curfew was imposed by the Government to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). It started last night and continues each night from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. until April 14.

Only essential service providers such as police, firefighters, paramedics, utility and telecommunications companies employees, medical health personnel and media workers are exempt