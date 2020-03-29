Barbados PM resting after medical procedure

(Barbados Nation) Prime Minister Mia Mottley has emerged from her medical procedure “in high spirits” and with the “assurance of success by her medical team”.

Acting Prime Minister Santia Bradshaw gave Barbadians the update last evening.

Mottley announced on Thursday she was following the advice of doctors and would undergo an undisclosed medical procedure over the weekend.

“The Prime Minister is now resting comfortably and has asked that a sentiment of gratitude be conveyed to all who have lifted her up in their prayers, called or sent messages of support or well wishes,” Bradshaw said.

She added, that Mottley’s sole wish is for the country to unite in its effort to control the spread of COVID-19.

Barbados has 26 confirmed cases.

Prior to the leave of absence, Mottley announced Bradshaw would act in her stead and the COVID-19 Team would remain in place, with Attorney General Dale Marshall, Minister of Health Lt Col Jeffrey Bostic and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Senator Jerome Walcott, continuing to head the respective areas of law, health, and logistics and supply chain.