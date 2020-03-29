Bds$3m to keep LIAT flying

(Barbados Nation) Barbados is putting Bds$3 million into the operations of regional airline LIAT to keep it in the air during the COVID-19 crisis.

Minister in the Ministry of Economic Affairs Ryan Straughn won approval on Friday to have the money transferred from the Consolidated Fund “to ensure the Government of Barbados can support the operations of LIAT”

It was one of three money resolutions passed in the House of Assembly, and Straughn said it was being requested “in response to COVID 19”.

He said: “There are limited aircraft coming into the country and goods and people still need to be transported around the region in a short space of time.”.

He added: “Notwithstanding the challenges over the years with respect to issues with LIAT at this particular point in time where there is limited access with respect to commercial aircraft coming into Barbados, we still have a responsibility not just to ourselves but certainly to our neighbours. There are still people that access medical services in Barbados with respect to citizens from the OECS [Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States].”

The total vote of $4 300 000 million to supplement the 2019/2020 Estimates included $1 million for the Child Care Board to provide relief to those families with four children or more under age 21.