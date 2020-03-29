Two-week shutdown in Barbados

(Barbados Nation) All businesses in Barbados, except those deemed as essential services, were to be closed for two weeks from 8 last night.

Attorney General Dale Marshall made the announcement in the House of Assembly yesterday, on the heels of Prime Minister Mia Amor Mottley’s announcement Thursday night that Barbadians would be placed under curfew between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. every day from last night until April 14.

Expanding on the terms of the curfew as outlined by the Prime Minister, Marshall said: “This decision means that with the exception of a few instances, all businesses are closed in Barbados from 8 p.m. Saturday 28 until April 14.

He added: “This is not a curfew to maintain law and order, this is a period during which we are going to severely and in a compulsory way restrict human activity, plain and simple.”