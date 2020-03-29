Tournaments in B/ce taking a hit due to coronavirus

Despite the difficulty of attracting sponsorship throughout Guyana, the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) has always prided itself on its ability to attract sponsors ever since Hilbert Foster took over as president in February 2018.

The BCB, in 2018, defied the odds and hosted in excess of 60 tournaments. However, with the novel Coronavirus commonly known as Covid-19 spreading through the globe, the BCB will not be able to hold so many tournaments.

“With the uncertain climate, we do not know when cricket can restart. The BCB might be forced to reduce to just 12 or 13 tournaments in 2020, a big drop from the projected 25,” Foster told this newspaper in an exclusive interview.