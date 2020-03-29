After two decades and three robberies, newspaper delivery man calls it a day

Over 20 years ago, Ecliffe Cooblall started out on a journey delivering the Stabroek News to homes and offices over those years, in his own words, he has met “a lot important people, people who I could talk to”. He knew that one day he would have to hang up his delivery gloves, but he never imagined that he would be forced into making that decision.

But on February 16, when he was robbed for the third time, which included him being beaten with a gun and the bandits stealing his motorcycle, Cooblall said enough.

“I had a talk with my family overseas, my sisters and my daughter and they say is me alone here and I getting big, you know. So, they said I should stop. I know I had to stop someday because I was getting big so I just say let me stop now because the fourth time I might dead,” he told The Weekend recently.