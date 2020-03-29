Guyana’s Infant Petroleum Industry: The 2020 Global Crisis and its Financial Driver

Introduction
Today’s column continues my evaluation of the impact of the 2020 global crisis on Guyana’s “infant petroleum sector”. Last week I had characterized this impact, as a most unwelcome “baptism of fire and brimstone”, Further, I had also catalogued this brutal baptism under five broad drivers. These are revealed in Schedule 1; namely, a financial crisis; the corona virus (covid 19) pandemic; the crude oil market collapse; the consequential threat of collapse for “swing-oil” production; and finally, the consequential structural challenges these pose for all sources of high-carbon energy.