Portrait of a Garden

”Stay at home” is one of the protocols to follow in confronting the Corona virus plague. That is not hard for me. There is peace and beauty close at hand especially in my wife Mary’s garden.

As golden afternoon transmutes into silver evening and then into velvet darkness fretted by stars I sit to read and think and dream. It is a place of peace and beauty and therefore truths are very likely to be revealed. Where I am is the garden which my wife has created. God bless her and those who have helped her – Alston, Kenneth, Andy – for what she has quietly achieved over these many years. It is as much a work of art as a painting by a master spirit or a piece of perfect music by a composer connected to the spheres behind the radiant sun and the serenely floating moon.