Last Update: 624.29 Movement: -0.013%
Current Update: 622.45 YTD Movement 2.72%
LUCAS STOCK INDEX
The Lucas Stock Index (LSI) fell 0.013 percent during the fourth period of trading in March 2020. The stocks of four companies were traded with 16,604 shares changing hands. There were no Climbers and one Tumbler. The stocks of the Demerara Tobacco Company (DTC) declined 0.21 percent on the sale of 101 shares. In the meanwhile, the stocks of Banks DIH (DIH), the Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL), and the Guyana Bank for Trade & Industry (BTI) remained unchanged on the sale of 15,151; 1,200 and 152 shares respectively. The LSI closed at 622.45.