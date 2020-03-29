Precautions being taken, but child protection still priority – Ann Greene

The Child Care and Protection Agency (CCPA) has taken the necessary precautions to ensure that its staff and members of the public are protected from COVID-19, its Director Ann Greene has said, but it is also cognisant of the fact that services provided by the agency are critical and it continues to operate as per normal.

While it is encouraging persons to call in, where it is necessary the agency’s doors remain open and no one is turned away.

“We know, at this time, especially with self-isolation, that all kinds of things can happen to children and we need to protect our children,” Greene told Stabroek Weekend when contacted.