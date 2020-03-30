DDL records after-tax profit of $3.48b for 2019

Beverage giant Demerara Distillers Limited (DDL) recorded another “very successful” year in 2019 with revenue topping $22.403 billion and profit after tax standing at $3.485 billion, both increasing over 2018.

“I am pleased to report to shareholders that the DDL Group has enjoyed another very successful year, despite numerous challenges which had to be overcome,” Chairman Komal Samaroo said in his Chairman’s Report contained in the Group’s Annual Report for 2019. He said that during the year, the Group continued to aggressively pursue the brand development strategy of its premium El Dorado rums, which are its core business, while executing major projects aimed at improving operational efficiencies and advancing the Group’s diversification strategy.