Energy Dep’t extends deadline in search for fuel marketer

The Department of Energy (DE) has seen a flurry of questions since it advertised a request for expressions of interest (EOIs) for a marketer for Guyana’s oil last month and the agency has announced that it had for a second time extended the deadline for submissions.

A long list of questions ranging from specifications for delivery to aspects of the contract and a request to meet with DE Director Dr. Mark Bynoe have been posted to the Ministry of the Presidency’s website by interested parties. The DE, has since responded to all, in addition to notifying of the extension until April 21, falls under the Ministry of the Presidency.