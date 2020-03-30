Guyoil says has sufficient fuel

The Guyana Oil Company Limited (Guyoil) yesterday said that there is a sufficient supply of fuel in the country to meet domestic demand contrary to rumours circulating of a possible fuel shortage.

In a statement, Guyoil said “The general public need not have any fear of fuel shortage, as Guyoil will continue to ensure fuel distribution across the country continues uninterrupted. Further, while international borders are closed, this does not include fuel tankers. Therefore, there is currently no challenges at the port of loading nor the discharging terminals at our country’s ports”.