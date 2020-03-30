Updated: Marcus Bisram rearrested after being freed of carpenter’s murder -DPP says evidence sufficient for comittal, directs reopening of PI

Magistrate Renita Singh this morning discharged the murder charge against Marcus Brian Bisram at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

However, Bisram’s freedom was short-lived as he was rearrested by police after a review of the evidence was undertaken by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Divisional Commander Calvin Brutus confirmed that Bisram was re-arrested.

In a brief statement this afternoon, the DPP’s Chambers said there was “sufficient evidence” for the magistrate to have committed Bisram. “The DPP, in compliance with the law, requested the Court Documents from the Magistrate and having been satisfied that there was sufficient evidence contained therein for him to have been committed, has directed the Magistrate to re-open the Preliminary Inquiry (PI).

This newspaper was told that efforts are being made to have Bisram appear before the magistrate tomorrow morning.

Earlier, the magistrate upheld a no-case submission presented by the defence during the PI.

It had been alleged that Bisram between October 31, 2016 and November 1, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, counselled, procured and commanded Harri Paul Parsram, Radesh Motie, Niran Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Orlando Dickie to murder Faiyaz Narinedatt.

Bisram was extradited from the US to face the charge.