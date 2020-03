The New Amsterdam Mayor and Town Council (M&TC) has put in place stronger measures to reduce the spread of the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The Department of Public Information (DPI) said that the municipality’s public relations department yesterday afternoon advised that all corner-side bars, night clubs and beauty/hair parlours, barber shops, tattoo and piercing shops are to be closed immediately.

“Fish shops and hangout spots are to be closed completely,” the advisory said, according to DPI.