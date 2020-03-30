Pharmaceutical firm denies supplying expired HIV test kits to health ministry

Caribbean Medical Supplies Inc (CMSI) yesterday denied allegations that it has supplied expired HIV test kits to the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) though Country Manager Devendra Rampersaud acknowledged being charged in court.

“We were served with a document from the [Government Analyst-Food and Drug Department] …went to court last week,” Rampersaud told Stabroek News when contacted.

“About 80 percent of the stuff that is circulating is far from the truth. The truth was manipulated. This matter stems from since 2015 and we have been working with the Ministry [of Public Health] to provide them with the documents they need. We have all the supporting documentation,” Rampersaud told Stabroek News yesterday.