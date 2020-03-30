‘Stay Home’ measures being implemented in Bartica over COVID-19

“Stay Home” measures are being implemented in Bartica, Region Seven, in an effort to tackle the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Guyana rose to eight on Saturday, with one death recorded.

Subsequently, Mayor of Bartica Gifford Marshall announced that the town will be enforcing a ‘Stay Home’ public health advisory, which took effect from 6pm that same day and it will last for two weeks, concluding on April 10th. There have been no cases of COVID-19 recorded in Region Seven.