Guyanese cricketers stuck in Trinidad & Tobago

With airports across the world shut down due to the Novel Coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic, several Guyanese cricketers are left stranded in Trinidad and Tobago.

The list includes discarded West Indies Test opener Rajindra Chandrika, Demetri Cameron, Steve Ramdass, Kandasammy Surujnarine, Paul Wintz, Garfield Benjamin, Samuel Kishnasammy and Dion Ferrier who were all playing in the Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board National League.

Stabroek Sport reached out to a few of those players who shared their views on the situation.

Their biggest concern, they said was the uncertainty of when they will be able to return home.

Port Mourant seamer Cameron explained that it was a lack of communication and the abrupt closure of the boarders that resulted in him being left in the Twin-Island Republic.

“Well I’m stuck here due to lack of communication relating to the continuation of the tournaments and people being unaware of when the airports were going to be closed,” Cameron stated.

The pacer added that the situation in Trinidad was getting worse as they prepare to head into lockdown from today (Monday) and it gets difficult being away from home and family.

“It really hurts knowing what’s going on around the world,” he said.

“A lot of people are losing their lives and to know that you aren’t home with your family to get through this difficult time really hits hard, you know life is so fragile you could possibly not see someone again with this sick spreading like crazy,” he added.

But while being far from home he is accommodated by Kishnasammy’s family, a gesture he posited “means so much.

“I’m treated well with the accommodation by my friend’s mom. I’ve known her for a long time and she is kind of a mother figure for so I’m happy to have them… she treats me like her son and I would say I am well-taken care of at this time as the country goes on complete lockdown from today onwards, no walking no liming or going to shops or anything,” Cameron related.

The fast bowler added emotionally, “I’m just hoping and praying to reach home safe and hope everyone back home in Guyana is doing well and we will get over this.”

He is encouraging everyone to treat the threat seriously and take precautions to stop the spread.

Ramdass, who plays for Lusignan Sports Club, also expressed anxiety with the virus spreading rapidly and the lockdown approaching.

The top-order batsman explained that he had booked a flight last Sunday but it was cancelled. However, Ramdass noted that the Evergreen Sports Club has since taken good care of him during the pandemic.

He pointed out that with the current situation, it is likely the tournaments will be called off having already taken a month-long break.

Wintz also opined that it would be better to be home at this time since the season is suspended indefinitely.

He added that though he was disappointed with the boarders being closed he understands that it is necessary.