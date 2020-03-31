FITUG calls on gov’t to provide relief to workers dislocated by coronavirus

The Federation of Independent Trade Unions of Guyana (FITUG) yesterday bemoaned what it said was an apparent lack of leadership by the government on addressing the coronavirus crisis and it urged that relief measures be put in place to aid struggling workers.

FITUG, which includes the sugar unions GAWU and NAACIE, made a number of calls.

It said:

That no worker should suffer any loss in pay during any period they may not be required at work arising from the curtailing or outright closure of workplaces;