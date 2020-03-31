Full Court temporarily stays recount case brought by APNU+AFC candidate

Following an application by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, the Full Court yesterday stayed the proceedings initiated by APNU+AFC candidate Ulita Grace Moore to halt a recount of the votes cast at the March 2 polls and will today rule whether it has the jurisdiction to hear his appeal.

Should acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire and Justice Naresh Harnanan, who presided in the Full Court, decide to hear Jagdeo’s appeal, then it will temporarily set aside Justice Franklyn Holder’s decision to hear Moore’s case.

Jagdeo, who had asked to be named a respondent after Moore filed an application for judicial review that named the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Chairperson Justice (retired) Claudette Singh and Chief Election Officer (CEO) Keith Lowenfield as respondents, filed his appeal last Friday afternoon, hours after Justice Holder ruled that the High Court had jurisdiction to hear Moore’s matter.