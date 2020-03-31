Video: Full Court throws out injunction against recount

The Full Court this morning ruled that the injunctions granted to APNU+AFC candidate Ulita Grace Moore to halt a recount of the votes cast at the March 2 polls and granted by Justice Franklyn Holder are null and void.

The Full Court comprising Chief Justice (ag) Roxane George and Justice Naresh Harnanan handed down the ruling.

The Full Court said that the matters raised in the injunction application filed by Moore are better suited for an election petition rather than the way it was presented before the court.

Responding to the decision by Justices George and Harnanan, Moore’s attorney Mayo Robertson applied for a stay in proceedings until the Appeal Court rules on the matter. His request was however denied.

Today’s decision would mean that the Guyana Elections Commission can immediately begin preparations for a recount of the March 2nd vote in line with its commitment to Justice George’s court.