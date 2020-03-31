Status Hotel closed until further notice over COVID-19

Status Hotel on Croal Street in a notice in today’s Stabroek News announced its closure until further notice over the COVID-19 pandemic.

A notice from the hotel follows:

You may recall that in light of the confirmed COVID-19 case in Guyana, the decision was taken to close Space Gym on Friday March 20th in an effort to protect the health and wellbeing of our Members and Employees. Initially, we had anticipated being closed for at least 12 days. However, as new cases of COVID-19 continue to be confirmed in Guyana and in keeping with the required elevated level of caution, the decision has been taken to extend this period of closure.

Similarly, in considering the health of Staff and Guests of the Hotel, and being cognizant of World Health Organization recommendations for social distancing and remaining at home if possible, the decision has also been taken to close Status International Hotel from April1st 2020. As a result of this, the independent businesses housed within the Hotel will also being closed – namely the Brazilian Restaurant, Clothing Boutique and Hair Salon.

Our priority continues to be the protection and wellbeing of all our stakeholders – our Clients, Guests, Service Providers and Employees. We trust that by our decision to close we are doing our part in promoting social distancing and limiting the movement of people as far as feasible. We will continue to provide whatever support we can to our Employees and business partners, and we urge you to take the necessary precautions to protect yourselves your loved ones during this difficult time. We will continue to monitor the situation and will advise on resumption/reopening dates via similar notice.