One week islandwide curfew for Jamaica

(Jamaica Star) Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced that effective April 1, 2020, from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., there will be an all island curfew as part of the measures being implemented to contain the coronavirus.

The curfew will run for seven days and will come to an end on April 8 at 6 a.m. This means there will be restrictions on public transportation and all movements except where exempt.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Chris Tufton, stated that to date, 362 samples have been tested for COVID-19.

Of that number, 36 tested positive, 9 results are pending and the rest yielded negative results.

Dr Tufton also announced that patient number five has fully recovered and has been released from hospital.

For her part, chief medical officer, Jacquiline Bisasor-Mckenzie cautioned the population to be extra vigilant. She called for Jamaicans to do their part in stopping the spread of the virus by staying home.

She noted that the most effective response to COVID-19 is to minimise person to person contact.

“Stay home and where ever else you are, maintain social distancing,” she said