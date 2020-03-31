Coomacka residents set up sanitation block

Residents of the community of Coomacka Mines in Region Ten, have established a handwashing station at the entrance of their community, according to the Department of Public Information (DPI).

Residents in the area aim to encourage visitors and residents to practice regular handwashing to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus disease. Their effort was supported by the Community Development Council (CDC).

Community leader Dexter Harding explained to DPI that the residents thought of the idea and the CDC quickly came on board.

Harding said that the residents then pooled their resources and sourced “a sink and apparatus and a water tank, along with detergent and hand soap. Residents are aware of what is going on around the world and are concerned. We want to take precautions and protect ourselves.”