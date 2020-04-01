Full Court clears way for vote recount

The Full Court yesterday morning discharged injunctions previously granted to APNU+AFC candidate Ulita Grace Moore, thereby paving the way for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to commence a recount of the votes cast at the March 2nd polls.

Delivering the judgment of the Full Court, acting Chief Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire SC, who along with Justice Nareshwar Harnanan had stayed a ruling made by Justice Holder giving himself jurisdiction to hear Moore’s matter for judicial review, said that that matter ought to have been brought by way of an elections petition.

Jagdeo had challenged Justice Holder’s decision to hear Moore’s case, arguing that the judge had no jurisdiction to enter into an inquiry into GECOM’s decisions and contending that it could only have been brought by an elections petition.