GECOM to meet following lifting of injunction against recount

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) is expected to meet at 10 am today to make a decision on the way forward after the Full Court made the decision to discard injunctions which prevented a recount of votes cast at the March 2 General and Regional Elections.

“The meeting has not been confirmed,” Opposition-nominated commission Sase Gunraj told Stabroek News. He however noted that the office of the Chairperson, retired Justice Claudette Singh had reached out to him to ask if he would be available for a meeting at 10 am.

Gunraj said he indicated that he would be available at any time and for any length of time necessary to resolve an issue which is essential to Guyana’s future.