Guyana still awaiting word from World Bank on US$5M loan to fight coronavirus

Guyana is still awaiting word from the World Bank on the status of its request for a loan to fight the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) here.

“It is still being processed,” Public Relations Officer at the Ministry of Finance Wanita Huburn told the Stabroek News yesterday, when contacted.

Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence yesterday reported a total of 12 confirmed cases, inclusive of two deaths.