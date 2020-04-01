Nandlall condemns delay of GECOM meeting on recount

Attorney Anil Nandlall has condemned an apparent GECOM decision that the Full Court’s ruling yesterday clearing the way for a recount of votes from the March 2nd general elections will be studied today and a meeting which was to be held at 10 this morning will now be held tomorrow.

He asked what was there to study in the straightforward decision and called on GECOM Chair Claudette Singh to act decisively.

A statement from Nandlall follows:

What is there to “STUDY”?

Yesterday, the Full Court lifted the Injunctions obtained by Ulita Moore & dismissed the case! The Chairperson of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) committed to the Court and the nation that once the Injunctions are lifted, GECOM will proceed with the recount.

President Granger said that the Injunctions prevented him from discharging his commitment under the CARICOM Initiative.

The ruling yesterday by the Full Court was streamed live on the internet. The contents of the ruling were reported widely by every Press outfit in the country. Both the lawyers for the Chairperson of GECOM and the Chief Elections Officer were present in Court when the ruling was rendered. One must be a retard to be unaware of its nature and effect.

When Ulita Moore’s Injunctions were granted, GECOM never expressed any desire to “study” the proceedings. They acted upon it instantaneously by halting the recount forthwith, without it even being served upon them.

What nonsense do we hear now about a “study” of the Full Court’s ruling? People’s patience running thin with these asinine disclosures.

The Chairperson of GECOM must act now and decisively so. It is the only way that she can salvage herself and the electoral process!!