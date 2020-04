A second person with the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) died yesterday, while the number of confirmed cases rose to 12.

In an update, Deputy Chief Medical Officer (DCMO) Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle confirmed that a second person succumbed yesterday morning, and the new cases, which were localised to Region Four. She provided no information on the patient who died. (See other story on this page.)

Of the 12, 10 of are from Region Four, one from Region Three and one from Region Six.