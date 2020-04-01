Second COVID-19 fatality provided health services

A man in his 30’s has become the second person in Guyana to die after testing positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The patient was identified as the Director of Reliance Health Care, Jermaine Ifill, 38. In an advisory from Dr. Fawcett Jeffrey, who is the Director of Medical and Professional Services at the Georgetown Public Hospi-tal Corporation (GPHC), it was stated that Ifill succumbed after attempts to resuscitate failed.

Stabroek News understands that his family has been asked to self-quarantine while his wife was placed in institutional quarantine.