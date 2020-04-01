Trinidad limits gatherings to five persons

(Trinidad Express) National Security Minister Stuart Young has announced that gatherings of more than five persons will not be allowed, as the Government moves to implemented stricter measures to slow the spread of COVID-19 coronavirus.

Speaking at a press briefing this morning, Young said Government had taken a decision, based on the advice from medical experts, that it had become necessary to amend the law to reduce the number of people from 10 to five.

The new order will come into effect today and will remain in effect until April 20.

Young said citizens will not be allowed to gather in public places, not deemed to be essential, without reasonable justification.

“This decision was taken to protect the population of Trinidad and Tobago. This is all about protection of the people and use of common sense,” he said.

The Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) and Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force (TTDF) will continue to patrol and engage in road blocks to prevent gatherings.

He said law enforcement officers were allowed to ask citizens to give reasons for being on the roads.

“The police service has certain powers, the officers can ask anyone what is the business they are about. This is because every person who ventures out is exposed to a risk,” he said.

Young also addressed those people who gather outside commercial banks, supermarkets and pharmacies.

He asked that citizens practice social distancing outside these establishments.

“Now is not time for mischief, it is for all to be personally socially responsible. We are seeing persons gathered outside essential services. So you have social distancing outside but gathering in large numbers outside. You should only leave homes if absolutely necessary,” he said.