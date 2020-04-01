Skerritt vows to restructure business at CWI for long-term gains

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President, Ricky Skerritt has described his first-year tenure of managing the affairs of cricket in the region as “focused, committed and making progress on all fronts to bring improvements to the game.”

Skerritt noted that amid the testing period of administration, he maintained his burning desire to carry the functions ordained by the office.

“Very focused, very committed to making progress on all fronts [and] trying everything we could to bring improvement in the way we do business; trying to make it a more efficient and productive organisation and trying to get some financial stability,” the CWI President said as he described his first 12 months at the helm.