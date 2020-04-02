Alleged cocaine trafficker Ghalee Khan seeking plea deal with US authorities

Drug accused businessman Ghalee Khan is seeking a plea deal with US authorities in relation to his cocaine trafficking charge, according to court documents.

A hearing was held before Judge Sterling Johnson Jr yesterday with Khan participating by phone from prison. His lawyer Michael Kushner and US state attorney Elizabeth Macchiaverna also participated by phone. The conference was more than likely held by phone because of the ongoing coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Court documents revealed ongoing plea negotiations between the defence and prosecution and a deposition is expected to be filed.