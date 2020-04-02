APNU+AFC candidate taking recount challenge to Court of Appeal

As her attorney had announced, APNU+AFC candidate Ulita Grace Moore will be appealing the Full Court’s decision discharging injections she had previously been granted which had halted preparations for a recount of votes cast at the March 2nd polls.

This newspaper has been reliably informed that a hearing is scheduled for 10 this morning before the Guyana Court of Appeal where Moore, through her attorneys, will be seeking leave to appeal.

A motion to this effect was lodged with the appellate court yesterday.

She is hoping that her application for leave to appeal will be treated as the hearing of the appeal itself.