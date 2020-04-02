Caretaker gov’t sold prime city land to BK International a week before March 2 polls

Less than a week before the March 2nd elections, Minister of Finance Winston Jordan granted permission for a number of state assets to be sold, among them some 2.5 acres of prime land at Mud Lot, Cummingsburg, Georgetown, to BK International.

And while the results of the polls remain marred in controversy that has seen this country in a political stalemate since then, in the Official Gazette publication of Tuesday, March 28th 2020, notification of the sales were made.

“The title to the property shall, as from the Appointed Day, stand transferred to and shall be vested in the purchaser absolutely, free and clear from all claims and liabilities,” the Order, cited as the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (Transfer of Property) Order, in the Gazette’s Legal Supplement, states .