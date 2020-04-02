Five more persons tested for COVID-19

As of today, the number of confirmed Coronavirus (COVID-19) cases in Guyana remains at 19 while the number of persons who have been tested thus far has increased from 70 to 75.

This disclosure was made this afternoon by Public Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, who also said that the number of deaths related to COVID-19 remains at 4.

Eleven persons are currently in institutional isolation with one being a patient in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

The number of persons in institutional quarantine is 31.