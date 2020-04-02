Four deaths from COVID-19

Four deaths have now been attributed to COVID-19 with the latest being that of a 59-year-old man at the Diamond Hospital last night.

This was confirmed by the Department of Public Information. No further information is available as his next of kin has to be notified.

Earlier in the day, Minister of Public Health Volda Lawrence announced the third victim of the deadly coronavirus as Osa Collins, a 78-year-old resident of New Amsterdam, who was among the 19 persons confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. She died yesterday afternoon at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).