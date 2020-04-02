Dear Editor,

March 2, 2020 was the day that the Guyanese nation voted in the General Elections. Since then Guyanese have waited patiently and for the most part decently for the results of the General Elections. The Ruling of the Full Court of Justices on March 31, 2020 is well received, dismissing the injunctions against GECOM. We all have a collective responsibility to ensure that there is the rule of law and domestic order. GECOM should get on with their lawful duties.

What happens next should be preparation for the swearing in of the winner of the General Elections and the formation of Government as soon as possible to allow the country to reinforce its sovereignty.

The pre and post-election process has driven the Guyanese people widely apart along racial lines to the extreme point where some Guyanese are calling for harm to be done to ourselves as a nation by the international community using sanctions.

The elected Government after taking office should move with haste to create a post-election environment for the healing of our Nation. One of the mechanisms that can be used is the setting up of A National Strategic Committee (NIC) comprising of the Leaders of the 10 Political Parties to address National Agenda Issues and the Nation’s strategic priorities.

Guyana must rise and can lift itself.

Yours faithfully,

Dr. Joan Nwasike

Former Director and Head of

Governance

Commonwealth Secretariat,

London, UK