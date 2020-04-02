Letters to the Editor

There is still so much good

By

Dear Editor,

 These are hard and despairing days.

 Theodore Roethke wrote: “In a dark time the eye begins to see…”

 There is still so much good. I wrote a poem

 Grandchildren At Play

 the grandchildren are joyous around me

 they laugh play tickle my neck

 last night silence lay in wait

 except one harsh sound of a night bird

 frightening me making me think of death

 after all this time after so much life

 a thin moon sailing in a black sky

 was not beautiful a scudding storm of rain

 came soon afterwards shaking  my home  my heart

 generations vanish like the morning dew

 but now the grandchildren are joyous around me

 they tumble me with bright pillows

 

Yours faithfully,

 Ian McDonald