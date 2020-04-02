NSC facilities remain closed until May

The National Sports Commission yesterday issued a press release stating that sports facilities under its control remain closed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Following is the release.

“The general public is hereby advised that all facilities under the National Sports Commission will remain closed until May 01, 2020

List of facilities include

Cliff Anderson Sports Hall

National Gymnasium

National Aquatic Centre

Colgrain Pool

National Racquet/Sports Resource Centre

The public is asked to NOT show up to any of the above mentioned facilities for queries. Please call the office at Homestretch Avenue on 225-6340/225-3560 between the hours of 08:00 and noon.

The Department regrets any inconvenience caused but would like to thank the public for their support and understanding.

Please be sure to always practice social distancing and wash your hands.”