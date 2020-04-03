Distillers pressing alcohol into service to fill demand for sanitizer supplies

Business houses across the world, including here in Guyana, have been, seemingly with little if any public or official urging, throwing in their lot in support of what now, is a frantic global effort to roll back the tide of the coronavirus menace.

Leaving aside the creation of publicly positioned ‘washing up’ stations outside some business places which facilities are entirely open to members of the public, there are other meaningful initiatives being undertaken by business houses designed to create a heightened sense of assurance here in Guyana amongst a population which is now showing signs of undisguised ‘jitters’ over the rampaging coronavirus pandemic.