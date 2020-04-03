GMSA calls for transparent vote verification, speedy end to post-election crisis

The post-election crisis in the country has negatively contributed to the business climate, the Guyana Manu-facturing and Services Association (GMSA) has said, as it called for a democratic and timely resolution to the present impasse.

The GMSA, in statement on Tuesday, add its voice to those calling for a transparent process of verification of votes cast at the general and regional elections of March 2.

The association said that business thrives on political stability and given the events post elections, “the current impasse is very disruptive. It threatens to erode gains made through the support of our regional and international partners and widens ethnic divisions.”