What!? A PPP alternative? What? Ballot-box secrets?

-The Virus, The Holy Father, The church

The old PNC – (People’s National Congress) – friend accosted me. He was belligerent. After reading my very recent columns as well as my “Monday letters”, he concluded, definitely, that I was anti-Granger, anti-APNU, anti-AFC. He was pure disappointment with and in me as he rebuked. Vociferously.

Quickly I responded Frankly: Yes, after reluctantly voting Granger-Nagamootoo in May 2015 because I really wanted to “vote out” the PPP, I’m now grossly disappointed with characteristics and trends adopted by His Excellency. No amount of personal and Party P.R. – with which I was once closely associated at Election Time – could now persuade me that the military-minded “Leader” was/is not on his personal journey to autocracy – if left untroubled. [Incidentally, Moses Nagamootoo doesn’t matter!]

And yes! I’m not “anti-APNU”, because I’ve never recognized any “Partnership.” It’s all PNC “posing” with little “Paper Parties.” I also can’t accept the post-election antics of a desperate PNC. It’s a pity to me because I embraced that institution for years past.

And yes I am “anti-AFC” to the point that I regard that politically-beaten lot as now purely opportunistic. Ramjattan can’t wait to be our country’s “Prime Minister Prakash” and Mr Trotman never really left the PNC in his soul. Nothing wrong Raphael. Just end the masquerade and lead Cathy and Patterson into the immersion.

Then my erstwhile comrade made me explain that my positions above do not mean I prefer a PPP alternative! I’ll never wrap my head around Irfaan as compared to His Excellency. But you cannot steal a people’s will, I insisted. Consider the effects and consequences of electoral theft. No matter how dignified, qualified and religious His Excellency is portrayed! It was at that point my PNC “friend” challenged me to published his Party’s views on how the PPP attempts to steal the 2020 elections!

I promised to so do today, subject to my editor’s discretion. I was not believing. The Comrade said I was unbelievably naïve.

********

Allegations of PPP mischief, fraud

First of all Comrade PNC “revealed” that though it seemed that the PNC a.k.a APNU had huge amounts of millions for campaign financing of clothes, rallies, advertising, etc. etc. he alleged that the PPP had and used millions! I disbelieved. He pointed to their clothes, rallies, advertising and hire of expensive American P.R. Lobbyists.

He alleged that thousands were paid to secure fake supporters for photo ops. And votes! He alleged that expertly done fake Statements-of-Poll (SOP’s) were “manufactured” and seeped into the “counting system” with inflated numbers. He said his own cousin was a Presiding Officer at Herstelling on the East Bank, Demerara. At one Station the Polling Place Count was 125 for APNU+AFC but at “Ashmins it become juss 5!”

I promised to check that example with GECOM even as I countered that Mr Mingo’s final numbers for a Soesdyke Station showed more votes for the APNU incumbents than there were registered voters!

His final explosive allegation went like this: “Fenty yuh see dem ballot boxes? Both Parties en really want dem open for no recount! You gon see SOP’s not agreeing with votes cast. Look at Region One, Three, Five and Six. Bloated!”. “Boy de PPP welcome de bloated list,” he alleged. A forensic audit of every ballot box would reveal “dem ballot box secrets!” He made me tired. I “gave up” for the time being. Discuss…

********

Full press conference by His Excellency? Unbelievable!

Many refuse to believe the rumour. That His Excellency intends to convene a full-fledged media briefing. Even involving Opposition-friendly media and foreign correspondents!

Presidency Ministry Archer and Vice Presidency Expert Khan will, it is rumoured, co-conduct proceedings. Questions had to be submitted before-hand. Only twelve.

The following were submitted: (1) Your Excellency, what three realities made you think you won the 2020 elections? (2) Will you really confirm Ramjattan as Prime Minister? (3) Do you plan to preside throughout your next Decade of Development? (4) If health forces you to retire will Comrade Volda become President? (5) Who would be your Minister of Security? (6) Of Agriculture? (7) Why did you not respond to all those foreign observers and diplomats who criticized the Region 4 count? (8) Will you still approach their countries for assistance?

(9) Do you feel that electoral thievery will influence younger generations to steal? (10) To ignore law and good order? (11) How do you plan to appease, enhance the half of the electorate that rejects you? (12) How come just three indefinite points on the vital Constitutional Reform are indicated on page 6 of your 2020 Manifesto? Date and time of Press Conference to be announced.

********

Virus, the Holy Father, the Church

I’ll return to the above very, very soon, even as I remember my grandmother constantly reminding: “God helps those who help themselves.”

The Roman Catholic Pope, the Holy Father, is Spiritual Head of Millions. He is among the vulnerable serious, like me. He lives in Rome, Italy that now experiences maximum tragedy. From China?

Was the virus from Chinese Wet Markets? Or from a laboratory? Can’t religious folks worship from homes until mass fellowship is acceptable? What’s God’s role in this Pandemic?

*******

Points to ponder…

1) Give thought? Field Hospitals as temporary refuge.

2) Social distancing will keep us together. And alive!

3) It took no nuclear/atomic bombs, no guns to empty the world’s most premier cities. Only a virus.

4) Those two letters reveal certain closely-held animosities against Major-General Joe. Justified?

5) Ironic! Great welcome life-expectancy (past 70) now makes millions vulnerable to the virus!

6) Great to be a local parliamentarian. No sittings for nearly a year. Now COVID. Still full pay!

7) Cheating at numbers? “Man doan Mingo mih!”

Til next week! (allanafenty@yahoo.com)