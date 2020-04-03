After reopening PI, Magistrate says still no case for Marcus Bisram to answer -but will await further directions from DPP

After a short-lived release, Marcus Bisram was yesterday remanded to prison once again after Magistrate Renita Singh complied with a directive from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and reopened the preliminary inquiry into the murder charge against him at the Whim Magistrate’s Court.

The magistrate later ruled that there was still no case for Bisram to answer based on the information before her but she will await further advice from the DPP’s Chambers.

The charge states that between 31 October, 2016 and 1 November, 2016, at Number 70 Village, Corentyne, Bisram counselled, procured and commanded Harri Paul Parsram, Radesh Motie, Niran Yacoob, Diodath Datt and Orlando Dickie to murder Faiyaz Narinedatt.