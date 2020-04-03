Appeal Court to hear arguments on challenge to recount

With written submissions from the parties already laid over, the Court of Appeal will this morning begin hearing oral arguments in the appeal filed by APNU+AFC candidate Ulita Grace Moore, who is challenging the Full Court’s decision earlier this week to discharge injunctions which had halted preparations for a recount of votes cast at the March 2nd polls.

Given the national importance of the case, the court has indicated its desire to expedite the proceedings. Against this background, written responses to submissions tendered yesterday must be prepared and served on the parties involved no later than 6 this morning.

Signaling its intentions to render its decision shortly after the hearing today, the appellate court has instructed attorneys that their presentations should be no longer than 30 minutes.