Company says expired HIV testing kits sourced from Kenyan firm

Maintaining that it did not submit expired HIV testing kits to the Ministry of Public Health, Caribbean Medical Supplies Inc. (CMSI) has said that it subcontracted a Kenyan firm to supply the kits and if there is any malpractice it would take the firm to court.

“CMSI and its officers categorically deny being involved in any fraudulent conduct or knowingly providing any tampered or expired rapid HIV testing kits to the ministry,” a press release from the company, dated March 30, said.

“If the allegations are true and the provided kits were tampered with and are expired, CMSI shall take appropriate steps, including action against the Kenyan supplier,” it added.