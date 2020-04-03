Cover mouths, noses when leaving homes

Public Health Minister Volda Lawrence yesterday urged persons to protect themselves from the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) by covering up their mouths and noses when leaving their homes.

“Protect yourselves from these invisible droplets that are responsible for this infectious disease,” Lawrence appealed during the ministry’s daily COVID-19 update yesterday.

The minister noted that despite having countless precautionary advisories in place to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, persons are still breaching protocols and behaving as though they are immune to the disease.