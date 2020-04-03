Entertainment spots to be closed from 6 pm to 6 am – President -as COVID-19 fight stepped up

President David Granger yesterday announced that from midnight tonight all places of entertainment including bars and restaurants are to be closed from 6 pm to 6 am as part of measures to reduce community spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

In an address to the Nation, his third on the issue of COVID-19, Granger said that Government is working assiduously to combat the deadly disease and expressed gratitude to the individuals, institutions, religious organization and business enterprises which have initiated action to protect citizens and prevent the spread of the disease.

“This is as it should be; fighting the pandemic requires the continuous, collective action of all citizens and the entire country,” he stressed before reminding of the efforts by government to address the pandemic.